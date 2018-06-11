Trump Receives Surprise Birthday Cake from Singapore Prime Minister

President Donald Trump got an early birthday celebration during lunch with Singapore’s prime minister on Monday.

Some fun action shots of @realDonaldTrump with that birthday cake from the lunch with Singapore's prime minister. And of course there's gold all over the cake — including the candle! (Via Singapore's Comms Ministry) pic.twitter.com/geJ279v3d0 — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) June 11, 2018

Trump met with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and aides to both leaders Monday. Singapore’s minister for Foreign Affairs tweeted a photo of Trump and a cake adorned with one candle.

The caption said, “Celebrating birthday, a bit early”:

Celebrating birthday, a bit early. pic.twitter.com/laVLNs7J2j — Vivian Balakrishnan (@VivianBala) June 11, 2018

Trump turns 72 on Thursday.

Before he celebrates, Trump will meet North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in a highly anticipated summit on Tuesday.

