Trump Receives Surprise Birthday Cake from Singapore Prime Minister

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) participates in a working luncheon hosted by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (L) at the Istana, Singapore on June 11, 2018. Officials from both delegations also attended the luncheon. (Photo by Ministry of Communications and Information, Republic of Singapore / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Ministry of Communications and Information, Republic of Singapore / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

President Donald Trump got an early birthday celebration during lunch with Singapore’s prime minister on Monday.

Trump met with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and aides to both leaders Monday. Singapore’s minister for Foreign Affairs tweeted a photo of Trump and a cake adorned with one candle.

The caption said, “Celebrating birthday, a bit early”:

Trump turns 72 on Thursday.

Before he celebrates, Trump will meet North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in a highly anticipated summit on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

