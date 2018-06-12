Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard Break with Pelosi on Trump-Kim Summit: ‘Important First Step’ Towards Peace

In a revolt against the Democratic Party establishment, anti-war leftists Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) are praising President Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

After Trump’s historic summit — where he successfully lobbied Kim Jong-un to sign documents agreeing to “complete denuclearization” — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi released an unhinged statement in which she attacked the peaceful meeting as handing “Kim Jong-un concessions” and claimed Trump helped to “preserving the regime’s status quo.”

Breaking with Pelosi, anti-war leftists Sanders and Gabbard praised Trump’s summit with Kim, calling it an “important first step” towards peace and a “positive step in de-escalating tensions.”

Sanders said:

While very light on substance, Trump and Kim Jong Un's meeting is a positive step in de-escalating tensions and addressing the threat of North Korea’s nuclear weapons. Congress has a key role to play in making sure this is a meaningful process, not just a series of photo ops. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 12, 2018

Gabbard said:

Diplomacy & peace are better than war. #TrumpKimSummit was historic & an important first step, with Kim committing to ‘complete denuclearization.’ But we can’t blindly take him at his word. Final deal must ensure complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization. Nothing less. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 12, 2018

Diplomacy can be the difference between war and peace. Which is why it’s so important that we be willing to meet with anyone, even those who are not our friends, to further the cause of peace. There’s a lot more work to do. #NorthKoreaSummit https://t.co/rLwxR8XG1d — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 12, 2018

Trump and Kim spent five hours meeting in Singapore for the summit, where the end result was a joint signing of documents that commit the U.S. and North Korea to a “peace regime” in the Korean peninsula.

“We had a really fantastic meeting. A lot of progress,” Trump said after the meeting. “Really, very positive, I think better than anybody could have expected, top of the line, really good. We’re going right now for a signing.”