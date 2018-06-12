Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard Break with Pelosi on Trump-Kim Summit: ‘Important First Step’ Towards Peace

In a revolt against the Democratic Party establishment, anti-war leftists Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) are praising President Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

After Trump’s historic summit — where he successfully lobbied Kim Jong-un to sign documents agreeing to “complete denuclearization” — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi released an unhinged statement in which she attacked the peaceful meeting as handing “Kim Jong-un concessions” and claimed Trump helped to “preserving the regime’s status quo.”

Breaking with Pelosi, anti-war leftists Sanders and Gabbard praised Trump’s summit with Kim, calling it an “important first step” towards peace and a “positive step in de-escalating tensions.”

Sanders said:

Gabbard said:

Trump and Kim spent five hours meeting in Singapore for the summit, where the end result was a joint signing of documents that commit the U.S. and North Korea to a “peace regime” in the Korean peninsula.

“We had a really fantastic meeting. A lot of progress,” Trump said after the meeting. “Really, very positive, I think better than anybody could have expected, top of the line, really good. We’re going right now for a signing.” 

