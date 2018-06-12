Corey Stewart Takes Virginia GOP Senate Primary by a Hair

Late counted votes from Northern Virginia put populist nationalist U.S. Senate candidate Corey Stewart over the top in the Republican primary to face incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

In a direct reversal of last year’s gubernatorial primary, where Stewart lost to Republican Lobbyist Ed Gillespie by fewer than 5,000 votes, the Prince William County immigration hardliner appears to have scraped out the narrowest of wins over Delegate Nick Freitas on whom the Virginia Republican establishment had pinned their hopes of defeating Stewart.

With 97 percent of precincts reporting, Stewart was ahead by more than 4,000 votes, with the New York Times calling the race for him.