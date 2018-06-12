Exclusive–Dave Brat: GOP ‘Leadership Can End’ Amnesty Discharge Petition ‘Tomorrow’ if They Wanted

Congressman Dave Brat (R-VA) says the Republican leadership and House Speaker Paul Ryan could end the so-called “discharge petition,” which would force a vote on an amnesty for illegal aliens, if they wanted to.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, Brat told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow that the Republican House leadership could stop the amnesty discharge petition — being led by a group of “Never Trump” Republicans — tomorrow by bringing Rep. Bob Goodlatte’s (R-VA) pro-American immigration bill, which is supported by President Trump, to the House floor.

“This is the issue that separates the elites from the American people,” Brat said of immigration.

“Leadership can end this tomorrow,” Brat continued, speaking of the amnesty discharge petition. “If they put forward the Goodlatte bill on the floor all this stuff goes away.”

“Trump has to take the lead on this and tell us where the lines are,” Brat said.

The group of Republicans have signed onto the discharge petition to force a vote to bring an expansive amnesty plan for illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to the House floor. The discharge petition could lead to the massive DREAM Act amnesty — which would give amnesty to the majority 12 to 30 million illegal aliens in the U.S. — being passed out of the House and Senate with a veto-proof majority. Months of polling has revealed that a no-strings amnesty for illegal aliens is unpopular with GOP voters. GOP voters and swing voters have consistently told pollsters by huge majorities that they want to see legal immigration levels decreased to raise wages for America’s working and middle class.