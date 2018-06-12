Live Updates*** Primary Night: MAGA Candidates Hoping for Huge Wins

Voters in South Carolina, Virginia, Maine, North Dakota, and Nevada will vote in primaries tonight, as pro-Trump candidates once again take center stage in the GOP primaries.

Polls close in South Carolina at 7 p.m. eastern time, and anti-Trump Rep. and former Governor Mark Sanford (R-SC) is facing a fierce primary challenge from pro-Trump candidate Katie Arrington. Trump endorsed Arrington hours before polls closed, saying Sanford would be “better off in Argentina,” a reference to the time in 2009 when Sanford’s staff claimed Sanford was hiking the “Appalachian trail” when he was actually having an affair with an Argentinian journalist an Argentinian journalist in Buenos Aires.

Governor Henry McMaster was the first statewide official to endorse Trump when he was the Palmetto’s State’s lieutenant governor, and he is hoping his strong ties to Trump will help him cross the 50% threshold in a crowded field to serve a full term. The establishment Republican governor endorsed moderate-liberal Republican presidential candidate Jon Huntsman during the 2012 GOP presidential primaries, but his support for Trump has pushed him to the front of the pack with the state’s conservative primary voters.

McMaster appeared on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM Patriot channel 125 on Tuesday morning and told host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow that enthusiasm for Trump in South Carolina compares to a Beatles concert. McMaster became governor after Trump selected then-South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to be his Ambassador to the United Nations.

9:00 PM: In South Carolina, Katie Arrington (50.6%) leads Sanford (46.5%) with 15% reporting.

8:55 PM: AP Calls Race for Corey Stewart in Virginia.

8:40 PM: In Virginia, Corey Stewart has the lead in the GOP Senate primary (44.4%, 126, 042 votes) over Nick Freitas (43.6%, 123, 809 votes) and E.W. Jackson (12%, 34, 078 votes)–92% reporting (2,368 of 2,569 precincts).

8:35 PM: In South Carolina, with 6% of the votes in, Arrington (48.9%, 2,267 votes) with a slim lead over Sanford (48%, 2,224 votes) in SC-1. In South Carolina’s gubernatorial primary, McMaster (45%) leads Warren (25%) and Templeton (21%) with 16% of the votes in.

A view of Henry McMaster’s election watch party. More supporters are showing up. Most seem to be very upbeat as results trickle in. @ABCNews4 #chsnews #scpol #SCVotes pic.twitter.com/5xirZXc3x0 — Bill Burr (@BBonTV) June 13, 2018

SC guv hopeful Catherine Templeton is gaining to within 5 points of John Warren in the returns, and the food has arrived to her watch party. So far: Henry McMaster 45%, Warren 26%, Templeton 21%. #scvotes, #primaryelection, @GreenvilleNews pic.twitter.com/bGA3rLML4f — Anna B. Mitchell (@AnnaBard2U) June 13, 2018

Crowd is growing at the John Warren watch party in Greenville. Results slowly coming in. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/B9Zc7S44Nq — Caroline Hecker (@CHecker_WIS) June 12, 2018

8:00 PM: Polls now closed in Maine. Only first-choice results will be released tonight.

7:45 PM: In South Carolina (SC-1), Sanford and Arrington tied at 48% after the first 1,000 votes. In the gubernatorial contest, McMaster leads (36.7%) John Warren (32%) and Catherine Templeton (21%) after roughly 3,000 votes have been counted.

7:15 PM: Polls close in about an hour in Maine, the first state to use ranked-choice voting. Maine Governor Paul LePage is reportedly considering not certifying the results.

#BREAKING: @Governor_LePage tells me he will 'PROBABLY NOT' certify the results of today's election, will 'leave it up to the courts to decide'—calling ranked-choice voting the 'most horrific thing in the world.' #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/wrKSofz7ov — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) June 12, 2018

7 PM: Polls are closed in South Carolina and Virginia. Trump urged South Carolinians to vote for McMaster and Arrington hours before polls closed. He also supported Nevada Attorney General and GOP gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt. House Speaker Paul Ryan (D-WI) let it be known that he is supporting Sanford, who Trump said “has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA.”

Henry McMaster loves the people of South Carolina and was with me from the beginning. He is strong on Crime and Borders, great for our Military and our Vets. He is doing a fantastic job as your Governor, and has my full endorsement, a special guy. Vote on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump – thank you, Mr. President! Together we will continue to Make America Great Again! https://t.co/LSBnFPYQ7G — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 12, 2018

Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

New: A source on Speaker Ryan’s political team tells NBC News the Speaker supports Mark Sanford in keeping with his policy of supporting all GOP incumbents for re-election. — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) June 12, 2018

Congressman Mark Sanford gets thumbs up from voters as he enters his Mt. Pleasant polling precinct #scpol #SCvotes pic.twitter.com/GDBsen4bmQ — Grace Beahm Alford (@GraceBeahm) June 12, 2018