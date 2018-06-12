Police: Lottery Winner Fatally Stabbed Inside Apartment

A man who won $10,000 playing the lottery was found dead inside his New York City apartment Monday night, police said.

WABC reported that detectives are searching for answers upon finding Owen Dillard, 73, dead inside his Bronx apartment.

Police responded to a 911 call from Dillard’s fiancée, which they received around 8:30 p.m. Monday. They arrived at Dillard’s third floor Beekman Avenue apartment to find the 73-year-old unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to his neck.

Dillard’s family members say he recently won $10,000 playing the lottery, but police have not yet pinned down a motive for the murder.

“He touched so many people, it’s unbearable right now,” a neighbor said, adding, “For real, I feel like I’m dreaming. Can’t sleep.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

Winning the lottery can sometimes have dangerous consequences. In 2016, a 20-year-old man who won $434,272 playing the lottery in Georgia got shot to death two months after he won the prize in November 2015. The man’s girlfriend said he had received threats since he accepted the money.