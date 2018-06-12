Report: Trump Administration Considering Building Tent Cities to Detain Border Crossers

President Trump’s administration is considering building tent cities to house and detain unaccompanied minor children after they’ve crossed the United States-Mexico border.

According to Health and Human Services (HHS) officials who spoke to McClatchy DC, HHS is reviewing a plan to expand detention space by building temporary tent cities to shelter unaccompanied minors. The federal department is expected to visit the Fort Bliss army base close to El Paso, Texas as an option for where the tent city could be constructed, the report states.

Other regions where the tent city for border crossers could be constructed include Dyess Air Force Base and Goodfellow Airforce Base, HHS officials told McClatchy DC.

For months, Breitbart News and immigration experts have noted that Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) could deal with the ongoing illegal immigration surge at the border by having deployed troops build tent cities on the border.

"While Sessions is implementing a legal wall to stop the caravan, Trump’s DHS could ask troops who have already been sent to the southern border to construct tent cities that could house asylum-seekers and border-crossers while they await their hearings." https://t.co/uExGiVgnVA — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) April 25, 2018

The Trump administration’s policy is to prosecute all border crossers, including illegal alien parents who cross the border with their children or children they are posing as the parents of. This policy results in border-crossing parents having their children taken into federal custody.

As Breitbart News has reported, unaccompanied minors cost American taxpayers $1.4 billion last year and less than four percent have been deported from the U.S. In Fiscal Year 2018, more than 13,000 unaccompanied minors have been resettled across the country, Breitbart News noted.