‘Air Claire’: McCaskill Admits She Used Private Plane During Campaign RV Tour

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) admitted Tuesday to using her private plane during what was advertised as a three-day campaign tour of Missouri in a recreational vehicle (RV).

After the Washington Free Beacon reported that McCaskill’s private plane pretty much followed the RV tour, McCaskill admitted to Politico, a far-left news site, “I added some stops with the use of the plane, but I was on the RV so much that the broken drawer drove me crazy.”

McCaskill claimed her use of the plane was not deceptive because, she said, “Anybody could have followed me. They could have seen when I got off the RV and when I went and got on the airplane.”

She described the whole affair as “election year silliness.”

McCaskill is in a tough re-election bid this year and statistically tied with her Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, in a state Trump won by +11 points. McCaskill only barely sneaked through her 2012 re-election when the establishment media assumed the role of her campaign chief to personally destroy her opponent, Todd Akin.

Hawley has already hit McCaskill concerning the RV deceit. McCaskill’s “definition of being ‘the hardest working Democrat in the Party.’ Skipping out on her luxury RV to fly in her luxury jet. It must be good to be rich and liberal,” he tweeted.

In an interview, Hawley added, “She has completely lost touch with reality.”

“Claire McCaskill is desperate to put on a folksy act when she’s back in Missouri, but she’s too much of an elitist to even stick to a three-day RV tour without hopping on her private plane,” National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Bob Salera told Politico.

McCaskill’s private plane usage became an issue in 2011 when the public learned she had not paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in property taxes on a plane she sold in 2011.

The RV tour, which concluded on June 1, was advertised as just that. The impression given was that McCaskill was just like any other Middle American who hits the road on camping trips.

She’s just like us! is how the trip was presented, and at no time was the public informed McCaskill was flying on a luxury plane when voters were led to believe she was riding in a luxury RV.

