Alleged Robber Tried to Carjack Two Vehicles, Faces Gun Both Times

Police in Jacksonville, Florida say 36-year-old Christopher Raymond Hill tried to carjack two vehicles and was stopped both times when the drivers of both vehicles pulled a gun on him.

Hill was allegedly armed with a knife.

WSVN reports that Hill robbed a Walmart liquor store and ran into the parking lot, only to find that his get-away vehicle would not start. So he allegedly “tried to carjack Scott Reardean at knifepoint” while slashing at Reardean with the blade.

Reardean responded by pulling a gun and Hill fled toward a Starbucks, jumping into the passenger’s seat of a car driven by a female. Police indicated the woman jumped out of her vehicle, retrieved her firearm from the trunk, and pointed it at Hill, who then fled to Supercuts and hid in the bathroom. He was soon apprehended.

Reardean talked about how happy he was to be armed when confronted by the alleged carjacker, saying, “These guys can talk about banning assault rifles and banning guns, but when it comes and happens to them, they’re going to wish they had one.”

