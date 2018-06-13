Another Win for Donald Trump: FIFA Votes for 2026 World Cup in North America

FIFA announced a vote to hold the 2026 World Cup in North America on Wednesday, signaling another win for President Donald Trump.

The president celebrated the news on Twitter on Wednesday.

The U.S., together with Mexico and Canada, just got the World Cup. Congratulations – a great deal of hard work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Trump took an unusual interest in America co-hosting the soccer match, urging world leaders to support North America’s bid to host the game.

“The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup,” Trump wrote in April on Twitter. “It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid.”

The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2018

Trump also personally urged African countries to support the bid for the World Cup.

“I hope all African countries and countries throughout the world, that we also will be supporting you and that they will likewise support us in our bid, along with Canada and Mexico, for the 2026 World Cup,” Trump said in a joint press conference with Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari.

The FIFA federation held a vote in Moscow giving it to North America with a vote of 134-65 over Morocco.