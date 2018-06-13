Case Against Michael Avenatti Could Target Stormy Daniels’ Legal Fund

Adult film star Stormy Daniels’ could be dragged into a lawsuit against her attorney, Michael Avenatti, because a lawyer is suing Avenatti’s firm for millions of dollars—including money raised for Daniels’ legal fees.

Attorney Jason Frank, who used to work at Michael Avenatti’s firm Eagan Avenatti, LLP, sued the firm for not paying the full amount of the first installment of a $4.85 million settlement. A federal bankruptcy court ruled last month that Eagan Avenatti, LLP, had to pay Frank $10 million.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Frank requested the bankruptcy judge to give him access to up to $10 million in legal fees the firm collected from its clients, including the money Daniels crowdfunded in her fight to break a nondisclosure agreement concerning alleged sexual trysts with President Trump.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, set up a crowdfunding page with Avenatti’s assistance in March to pay for her lawsuit and her legal fees. As of Wednesday afternoon, Daniels’ CrowdJustice page received more than $577,000 from 16,600 people.

But despite the possibility that Frank could obtain money from the Daniels case, Avenatti announced Wednesday that Frank could not obtain money from the Daniels’ case because Eagan Avenatti, LLP “never represented her.”

“Eagan Avenatti, LLP has never represented Ms. Clifford,” Avenatti told Fox News. “Eagan Avenatti, LLP has never had any retention agreement with Ms. Clifford. … Ms. Clifford never hired Eagan Avenatti, LLP. … Eagan Avenatti, LLP is not entitled to any fees from Ms. Clifford … and Eagan Avenatti, LLP has no right to any fees raised from Crowdjustice.com.”

Court documents show that Avenatti and Associates is the firm representing Daniels.

Daniels sued her former attorney, Keith Davidson, and former Trump Organization lawyer, Michael Cohen, last Wednesday for allegedly sabotaging her to support Donald Trump in January 2018.

Last month, Avenatti allegedly threatened to sue the media for defamation for writing about his “questionable history” that he says has caused him to be scrutinized in the public eye.