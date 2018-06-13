Donald Trump Mocks ‘Haters’ for Hypocrisy on North Korea

US President Donald Trump (R) gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June …
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

President Donald Trump called out the pundits and the “haters” for their hypocrisy on the North Korea issue on Wednesday.

“A year ago the pundits and talking heads, people that couldn’t do the job before, were begging for conciliation and peace,” Trump wrote on Twitter, pointing out many wanted him to meet with Kim Jong-un rather than go to war.

“Now that we meet and have a great relationship with Kim Jong Un, the same haters shout out, ‘You shouldn’t meet, do not meet!’” he wrote.

Trump shared thoughts on Twitter during his trip back to the United States from Singapore, where he met with Kim in a historic summit.

“There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea,” he wrote.

Trump added that many thought America would go to war with North Korea reminding critics that former President Barack Obama told him that North Korea was the country’s “biggest and most dangerous problem.”

“No longer – sleep well tonight!” he wrote.

The president said that Kim would stop rocket launches, testing nuclear bombs, and reminded Americans that the hostages held by North Korea were returned to the United States.

“Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience,” Trump added. “North Korea has great potential for the future!”

