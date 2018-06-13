Exclusive — Patrick Morrisey: West Virginia Needs a Senator Who Will Stand with ‘Trump to Build a Wall’

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey slammed Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, charging that his state needs a senator who will “stand with President Trump to build a wall,” unlike Manchin.

Morrisey, who hopes to defeat Sen. Manchin in the general election this fall, said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, “Joe Manchin will say or do anything to hide from his liberal record of opposing President Trump. West Virginia needs a senator who will stand with President Trump to build a wall and keep our nation safe, not Joe Manchin, who is a Hillary Clinton-supporting liberal and a serial flip-flopper we can’t trust.”

Manchin’s campaign and affiliated PACs have run ads, attempting to portray the West Virginia Democrat as a supporter of President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, despite his repeated opposition to building the wall.

In July 2017, Manchin told the Young Turks, “I’m not for building a wall. I’m not for building a wall at all”:

On another occasion in July, Manchin said, “[Building a wall is] something I have no interest in. I just think we have so many other pressing problems and I think there’s other ways immigration needs to be treated.”

“I’m not voting for the wall, either,” Manchin said in April 2017:

In contrast to Manchin, Morrisey told Breitbart News in an interview in May that he continues to work with President Trump on combatting illegal immigration and defunding sanctuary cities.

Morrisey said, “We already worked with him [the president] on sanctuary cities, we have worked with him on illegal amnesty, and we’re working with the president to deregulate the economy.”