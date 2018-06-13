GOP Immigration Deal: Potentially ‘Biggest’ Amnesty in U.S. History

A leaked draft of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) amnesty deal could lead to the “biggest” amnesty for illegal aliens in United States history, experts tell Breitbart News.

Ryan’s immigration deal would go beyond giving amnesty to only the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens who are enrolled in the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

According to a leaked draft of the amnesty deal, obtained by Breitbart News, Ryan’s plan would allow the entire “DACA population” to be eligible for amnesty so long as they meet low educational, work and criminal requirements, prompting the amnesty to explode in size.

That DACA population could include the nearly 3.5 million DACA-enrolled and DACA-eligible illegal aliens, and even more illegal aliens who arrive in the U.S. to fraudulently obtain the amnesty.

NumbersUSA Governmental Affairs Director Rosemary Jenks told Breitbart News that Ryan’s amnesty will — at the least — allow 1.8 million illegal aliens to stay in the U.S.

“This has the potential to turn into the biggest amnesty we’ve ever had,” Jenks said.

The leaked amnesty deal reveals that Ryan and the Republican establishment may even be considering going beyond giving amnesty to DACA illegal aliens.

A second amnesty is included in the leaked draft, one that would allow the children of temporary foreign guest workers and “anyone who has a ‘contingent nonimmigrant status'” to apply for the amnesty.

This amnesty for the children of temporary foreign workers does not have a numerical cap, allowing for an endless amount of foreign nationals to obtain amnesty through this avenue known as “Pathway Concept B.”

“The winners are the DREAMers cause they get their amnesty, Democrats because they don’t have to concede much to get the amnesty and donor-class Republicans who are interested in perpetuating the current system,” Center for Immigration Studies Director of Policy Jessica Vaughan told Breitbart News of Ryan’s leaked amnesty deal.

Unknown are the numbers of illegal aliens who will surge the United States-Mexico border at the enactment of such an amnesty plan.

Previously, Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach told Breitbart News that a DACA amnesty — even one smaller than this amnesty plan — would potentially cause a surge of one million illegal immigrants rushing the southern border.

Kobach told Breitbart News that Ryan’s leaked amnesty plan is a “nightmare” for Americans.

“The draft amnesty for the DREAMers is a nightmare for the American people. It is not limited to the 700,000 known DACA recipients,” Kobach said. “Instead, it appears to encompass an unlimited number of people, many of whom will claim fraudulently that they meet the minimal requirements to receive the amnesty.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Republican establishment and White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short are attempting to stampede President Trump into the amnesty deal by pushing it through the House and Senate quickly, much like the trillion dollar omnibus spending bill – which did not fund the president’s border wall.