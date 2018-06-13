Maryland Teachers, Students Live in Fear of MS-13 Middle Schoolers

The ruthless MS-13 gang and the horrific crimes members commit now include students at a Maryland middle school where teachers and students tell of living in fear every day.

The gang has been in the spotlight as President Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on its operations.

Officials at William Wirt Middle School in Riverdale, Maryland, claim there is not a gang problem on campus where students as young 11 attend, but the teachers and students tell a different story, according to documents obtained by the Washington Post.

The Post reported:

Gang-related fights are now a near-daily occurrence at Wirt, where a small group of suspected MS-13 members at the overwhelmingly Hispanic school throw gang signs, sell drugs, draw gang graffiti and aggressively recruit students recently arrived from Central America, according to more than two dozen teachers, parents, and students. Most of those interviewed asked not to be identified for fear of losing their jobs or being targeted by MS-13. Nearly a dozen parents told the Post they were worried about gang activity at the school, which is located 10 miles from the White House. Many said they were intent on transferring their kids. Several said they were scared their children would be killed.

The principal at the school, Rhona Simley, would not agree to be interviewed, according to the Post.

A spokesman for the school district sent an email saying although Simley was aware of gang problems in general but not at her school, even though police told the Post that officers had been called to the campus 74 times this school year.

The Post and other media outlets, including Breitbart News, have connected that the increase in MS-13 crime has been fueled by the more than 200,000 unaccompanied minors who have been relocated to communities across the country, including 5,000 who have been placed in Prince George’s County since 2012.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports more than 39,000 unaccompanied minors have come into the United States in 2018 to date (October 1 – May 31).

Breitbart News has reported some of MS-13’s chilling crimes reported in Maryland:

MS-13 Gang Beheaded Victim — Cut Out His Heart, Say Maryland Police

A gang of 10 MS-13 members brutally murdered a Maryland man by stabbing more him than 100 times, beheading and dismembering him, and cutting out his heart, Maryland detectives say. Court documents obtained by ABC 7 News in Washington, DC, reveal the brutal details of the ambush and murder allegedly carried out by an informant and nine other MS-13 members.

MS-13 Gang Members Beat Maryland Woman to Death

Five illegal aliens who are part of the MS-13 gang were charged in connection with the brutal murder of a Maryland woman who was beaten to death and buried in June and unearthed in September, Breitbart Texas reported.

Maryland authorities discovered the body of 21-year-old Jenni B. Rivera in a shallow grave on the outskirts of Annapolis, the Baltimore Sun reported. The victim was allegedly lured to her death and then beaten by Ervin Figueroa, Brenda Argueta, Ronald Mendez Sosa, Darvin Guerra-Zacarias, and Francisco Ramirez-Pena – all five members of the MS-13 who have immigration detainers on them. Each had varying degrees of participation, with two carrying out the actual murder.

MS-13 Woman Laughed as Murder Victim Was Stabbed 153 Times

Prosecutors said she lured a man, whom she mistakenly identified as a rival, to a Maryland park for sex–where MS-13 were waiting to kill him, Breitbart Texas reported.

MS-13 member Vanesa E. Alvarado, 20, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on May 30 for her role in the murder of Christian Villagran Morales, 18, in June 2016.

Prosecutors said that Alvarado lured Morales to the park with the promise of sexual favors. Four MS-13 members – Juan Gutierrez-Vasquez, 17; Jose Coreas-Ventura, 20; Josue Cuadra-Quintanilla, 18; and Oscar Delgado-Perez, 28 – were waiting to kill him.

The media have misrepresented Trump’s calling MS-13 members “animals,” reporting that the president was referring to all border crossers.

As Breitbart News reported, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also twisted President Trump’s comments on MS-13 gang members.

“We believe, some of us that are attracted to the political arena, to government and public service, that we’re all God’s children,” Pelosi said at a press conference. “There’s a spark of divinity in every person on earth and that we all have to recognize that as we respect the dignity and worth of every person.”

“We recognize our responsibilities with that spark of divinity within us,” Pelosi said.

In fact, the White House posted information about MS-13 on its website about the threat these “animals’ pose for Americans.

The May 21 blog said, in part:

Too many innocent Americans have fallen victim to the unthinkable violence of MS-13’s animals. MS-13 is a transnational gang that has brought violence, fear, and suffering to American communities. MS-13, short for Mara Salvatrucha, commits shocking acts of violence to instill fear, including machete attacks, executions, gang rape, human trafficking, and more. In their motto, the animals of MS-13 make clear their goal is to “kill, rape, control.” The gang has more than 10,000 members in the United States spreading violence and suffering. Recent investigations have revealed MS-13 gang leaders based in El Salvador have been sending representatives into the United States illegally to connect the leaders with local gang members. These foreign-based gang leaders direct local members to become even more violent in an effort to control more territory.

The blog concluded, “President Trump’s entire administration is working tirelessly to bring these violent animals to justice.”

Follow @PennyStarrDC on Twitter.