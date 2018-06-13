Michael Cohen will likely cooperate with federal prosecutors in wake of reports the longtime lawyer for Donald Trump is no longer being represented by the law firm handling his case.

“As attorneys for Michael Cohen rush to meet Judge Kimba Wood’s Friday deadline to complete a privilege review of over 3.7 million documents seized in the April 9 raids of Cohen’s New York properties and law office, a source representing this matter has disclosed to ABC News that the law firm handling the case for Cohen is not expected to represent him going forward,” ABC News reports.

Todd Harrison and Stephen Ryan of McDermott, Will & Emery LLP attorneys represented Cohen until now.

Cohen is reportedly telling associates he expects to be arrested “any day now.” When reached for comment by Vanity Fair, the lawyer replied, “Your alleged source is wrong!”

Cohen — whose office, home, and hotel in New York were raided by FBI agents in April — is under investigation for wire fraud, bank fraud, and campaign finance violations.

Ryan previously blasted the raids in a statement, calling them “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.”

“It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney-client communications between a lawyer and his clients. These government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath,” Ryan added.

President Trump has criticized the raids, referred by special counsel Robert Mueller, calling them a “disgrace.”

“They continue to just go forward, and here we are talking about Syria… and I have this witch hunt constantly going on, for over 12 months now, and actually much more than that. You could say it was right after I won the nomination, it started. And it’s a disgrace. It’s frankly, a real disgrace. It’s an attack on our country in a true sense. It’s an attack on what we all stand for,” Trump told reporters following a meeting with Cabinet members.