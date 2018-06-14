Democrats Want Obama Back Because ‘There’s F***ing No One Else’

As the Democratic party struggles to find its footing, they look toward past leadership to guide them into the future.

After former President Bill Clinton’s unapologetic remarks regarding Monica Lewinsky and the #MeToo movement — as well as the revelation that most voters see him as little more than a sexual predator — Democrats are stepping back from the Clinton family. Instead, they are pushing for former President Barack Obama to return from the sidelines.

“There’s f—ing no one else,” one frustrated Democratic strategist said, according to The Hill. “Bill Clinton is toxic, [former President] Carter is too old, and there’s no one else around for miles.”

Another staunch supporter admitted “he’s been way too quiet,” saying that “there are a lot of people who think he’s played too little a role or almost no role in endorsing or fundraising and he’s done jack shit in getting people to donate to the party.”

Harsh words, perhaps, but revealing ones. And while the Obamas court a Netflix deal that allegedly will not have a “political slant,” more and more members of their party would rather see them become decidedly more political once again.

Obama has recently participated in several fundraisers but has yet to make any midterm endorsements. As preparation for the 2020 elections begin, sources close to him say that “recapturing the House and helping Democrats gain more influence in the redistricting process were two of his top goals,” although “it’s certainly not the post-presidency he might’ve preferred,” according to Democratic strategist David Wade.

“He always wanted to help, without a doubt. He cares tremendously about our country and our party. But I think he always intended to be a little more on the sidelines than he’s been,” a former aide told The Hill. “I think he realizes he is needed and needed badly.”