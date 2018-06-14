The long-awaited Justice Department inspector general report released Thursday concluded that there was no evidence of political bias behind the decisions that the DOJ or FBI took during the Clinton email investigation, but said that there may have been bias behind actions not taken.

Specifically, the inspector general found a text from FBI official Peter Strzok that did evidence bias, that might have been behind the FBI’s lack of action in investigating Clinton emails found on Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s husband Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

Inspector general investigators found an August 8, 2016 text message exchange between Strzok and his lover FBI lawyer Lisa Page that showed evidence of a “biased state of mind.”

Page had texted Strzok: “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president right? Right?!”

Strzok texted back, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

Investigators believe Strzok’s bias may have led to his inaction in October 2017 when Clinton emails were found on Weiner’s laptop and it took weeks before the FBI acted on it.

Furthermore, the inspector general report makes it clear that it does not weigh in on any judgment the DOJ or FBI made on the Clinton email case, only investigating whether there was some legal justification behind those decisions, versus political bias.

The inspector general found that there were legal justifications indeed given — written either at the time or explained afterwards — to decisions made, but stated clearly that it did not make a judgment on those decisions themselves.