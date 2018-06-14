Donald Trump Refuses to Settle ‘Sleazy’ New York Lawsuit Against Foundation

President Donald Trump reacted Thursday to the lawsuit filed by the New York’s Attorney General’s office, refusing to settle the case.

“The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me,” Trump wrote on Twitter, claiming that the foundation that gave more money to charity than it took in. “I won’t settle this case!”

Schneiderman resigned as New York Attorney General in May after four women accused him of physical assault, but his office filed the lawsuit on Trump’s birthday, June 14.

Trump wrote that Schneiderman “never had the guts” to file the case for two years which he described as “ridiculous.”

“Now he resigned his office in disgrace, and his disciples brought it when we would not settle,” he said.

The lawsuit names President Donald Trump, Donald J. Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump and accuses them of extensive violations of the law as directors of the Donald J. Trump Foundation.

