Donald Trump: Russia Investigation a ‘Pile of Garbage’

President Donald Trump again hit the ongoing Russia investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, calling it a “pile of garbage.”

Trump said the Democrats were the ones colluding to “make this pile of garbage take on life in Fake News.”

The president appeared frustrated that the conversation had to move on from his summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un to focus again on the Russia investigation.

“[T]he thought process must sadly go back to the Witch Hunt, always remembering that there was No Collusion and No Obstruction of the fabricated No Crime,” he wrote.

Trump called the investigation the result of Democrats making up a “phony crime” and paying for the Christopher Steele dossier from Fusion GPS to make it sound real. He also criticized former FBI director James Comey for leaking classified information in order to spark a Special Counsel investigation.

