Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s forthcoming report has concluded former FBI Director James Comey “dramatically” broke with bureau norms in its handling of the Clinton email investigation, according to Bloomberg News.

“While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey’s part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice,” the watchdog head writes.

The report will also shine a light on decisions made during the email probe by leading Obama administration officials such as former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, hopes that the IG report will shed light on “corruption” within the bureau, which led to a “cover up” for Hillary Clinton.

“We’re going to find out exactly how compromised the FBI and DOJ were. We’ll have some insights there as it relates to the mangling of the Clinton email investigation and the corruption associated with that cover up,” Fitton said. “I think we’re going to get additional details that will probably be devastating to anyone who frankly has been defending the Obama DOJ/FBI conduct. There’s a reason Comey got a book out early.

According to the Washington Post and New York Times, the report will accuse McCabe of unauthorized leaking to the Wall Street Journal concerning the bureau’s handling of the probe following the discovery of former Congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

The report is scheduled for release at 3:00 pm EST.