Pelosi at Hispanic Prayer Breakfast: ‘Call to Action’ to Fight Trump’s ‘Barbaric’ Border Policy

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s border policy to enforce federal immigration law is “barbaric” and that it is part of a “deportation dragnet that is being thrown over our cities and communities, splitting families.”

“We must have a call to action,” Pelosi said at the National Hispanic Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC. “People of faith must weigh in.”

Pelosi criticized the practice of apprehending people entering the United States illegally who must be separated from their children while their case is adjudicated.

“That’s not American,” Pelosi said to attendees. “That’s not faith-based.”

While Pelosi was speaking in Washington, DC, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, where he spoke about why the federal government is dealing with a flood of children at the southern border.

“The previous administration wouldn’t prosecute illegal aliens who entered the country with children,” Sessions said. “It was de facto open borders.”

“The results were unsurprising,” Sessions said. “More and more illegal aliens started showing up at the border with children.”

“To illustrate, in 2013, there were fewer than 15,000 family units apprehended crossing our border illegally between ports of entry,” Sessions said. “Five years later, it was more than 75,000—a five-fold increase in five years.”

“It didn’t even have to be their child—it could be anyone,” Sessions said. “You can imagine the horrible abuses that resulted.”

“The open borders, pro-amnesty crowd encouraged that—and they have the gall to attack those of us who want to end this lawlessness and the dangers these children face,” Sessions said.

