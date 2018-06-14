Ryan/Goodlatte Immigration Deal: Amnesty for Foreign Population Near 3X the Size of DACA Program

An immigration compromise deal rolled out by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) would give amnesty to a foreign population that is nearly three times the size of President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The “Border Security and Immigration Reform Act,” a copy of which Breitbart News has obtained, would go beyond giving amnesty to the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens who are enrolled in DACA. An amnesty for just DACA-enrolled illegal aliens would be enforceable and manageable, as those nationals are already in the federal immigration system.

The Ryan/Goodlatte legislation, though, expands the amnesty beyond the DACA-enrolled illegal aliens, giving amnesty to a full 1.8 million DACA-qualified illegal aliens who meet low standard education and work requirements.

Additionally, the plan includes an amnesty for the roughly 75,000 children of temporary foreign guest workers, allowing them to apply for Green Cards.

Altogether, the Ryan/Goodlatte legislation would grant amnesty to nearly two million illegal aliens and the children of foreign guest workers, a population that is almost three times the size of the DACA-enrolled population.

Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach has long warned of giving amnesty to illegal aliens who are not enrolled in the DACA program, previously telling Breitbart News that such a plan is uncontrollable.

The 1986 amnesty was designed to give 400,000 illegal alien agricultural workers amnesty. After being enacted, though, about 1.1 million illegal aliens ended up getting amnesty, implying that 700,000 illegal aliens fraudulently received amnesty, as noted by the Center for Immigration Studies.

As Breitbart News reported, while the Ryan/Goodlatte amnesty would be expansive, the actual reduction to legal immigration levels — wherein the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million immigrants a year — would be small and temporary.

Not yet taken into account is the border surge of illegal immigration that is likely to occur because of such an amnesty plan. Some experts estimate that the country will be inundated with a million illegal aliens rushing the southern border.

If the U.S. does not reduce current legal immigration levels in the next two decades, between seven and eight million foreign-born voters will be added to the American electorate, as Breitbart News reported, potentially making states like Texas, Florida, and Virginia solid Democrat voting blocs, as immigrants are vastly more likely to vote for Democrats over Republicans.