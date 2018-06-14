Sarah Sanders: Story About My ‘Plans to Leave WH’ Is Fake News

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed rumors of her departure from the White House in a Wednesday night tweet, claiming CBS News did not contact her before running a story about alleged plans to leave the role.

“Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future?” Sanders tweeted Wednesday evening. “I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event, and they ran a story about my ‘plans to leave the WH’ without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS.”

CBS News published a report Wednesday afternoon, citing unnamed sources inside the Trump administration, announcing that Sanders and Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah would leave their jobs by the end of this year.

Sanders assumed the press secretary role after Sean Spicer resigned in July 2017, and is the third woman to hold the role since it was created in 1929. Dee Dee Myers worked in the role for former President Bill Clinton in 1993, and Dana Perino worked in the role for former President George W. Bush in 2007.