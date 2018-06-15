Donald Trump: IG Report ‘Total Disaster’ for James Comey and His ‘Minions’

President Donald Trump reacted to the Inspector General report from the Justice Department on FBI Director James Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s email case.

“The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI.”

The IG report revealed that Comey was guilty of serious errors in judgment that damaged the reputation of the FBI.

“I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts,” Trump said. “Christopher Wray will bring it proudly back!”

The president also commented on a text message from FBI Agent Peter Strzok who texted his lover in the Bureau promising to “stop” Trump from becoming president.

“Doesn’t get any lower than that!” he wrote.

