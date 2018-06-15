President Donald Trump said Friday he was in the process of fighting a war with agencies like the FBI, citing their “very dishonest” behavior in their investigations.

“I’m actually proud because I beat the Clinton dynasty, I beat the Bush dynasty. Now I guess, hopefully, I’m in the process of beating very dishonest intelligence because, what they did was incredible,” Trump said.

Trump criticized the Inspector General report from the Justice Department that said that former FBI director James Comey and his agents were not biased when handling investigations of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“The end result was wrong, there was total bias,” Trump said, pointing to FBI agent Peter Strzok’s texts about Trump and Comey’s actions.

The president made his remarks in an impromptu interview on Fox and Friends, in front of the White House on Friday.

He repeatedly attacked Comey, calling him “the ringleader of this whole den of thieves” at the FBI.

Trump said that the Inspector General report was “pretty good” but “blew it at the very end” by saying that the investigations were not tainted by bias.

“The report, the IG report was a horror show,” he said. “I thought that one sentence of conclusion was ridiculous.”

Trump taunted Strzok’s text saying he wanted to “stop” the president.

“They said they will stop me,” he said. “In the meantime, the economy hit an all-time high this morning. Never been better.”