Donald Trump Trolls Media with Positive Comments About Kim Jong-un

President Donald Trump ridiculed the press for taking a positive comment about Kim Jong-un seriously.

“I’m kidding, you don’t understand sarcasm,” he said to reporters who reacted sharply to his comment about wanting the same respect as Kim Jong-un got from his people.

“He is the head of a country, I mean he is the strong head,” Trump said on Fox and Friends. “Don’t let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

When asked why he did not press Kim harder on human rights, Trump said it was a result of his desire to prevent nuclear war.

“You know why, because I don’t want to see you and your family killed by a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Trump said he made it clear that Kim could call him at any time to talk about their relationship.

“I gave him a very direct number,” he said. “He can now call me if he has any difficulties”