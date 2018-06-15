Kentucky Man Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail For Attacking Sen. Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul’s neighbor has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for attacking him in a dispute over yard waste.

Rene Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress. Boucher said he was triggered by the senator stacking debris like sticks and leaves near their property line in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Paul suffered broken ribs from the attack.

Addressing the court, Boucher apologized to the Paul family and asked for forgiveness. “What I did was wrong and I hope he and his family can one day accept my apology,” he said.

U.S. District Judge Marianne Battani called November’s attack a “dispute between neighbors” and an “isolated incident,” not motivated by politics. Boucher also must serve a year of supervised release. Federal prosecutors sought 21 months. A statement from Paul calls the conviction “appropriate.”

“No one deserves to be violently assaulted. A felony conviction is appropriate and hopefully will deter the attacker from further violence, “Paul said in a statement to reporters. “The original 21 month sentence requested would have been the appropriate punishment. I commend the FBI and Department of Justice for treating this violent, pre-meditated assault with the seriousness it deserves.”

Paul’s neighbors previously dismissed reports suggesting the Senator may have provoked the attack.

Lidija Loik, a neighbor of the Paul family told Breitbart News that the Senator and his wife welcomed her upon moving to Bowling Green.

“My family is relatively new to Bowling Green Kentucky, having moved from Canada three years ago. The Pauls have offered their kindness and friendship to us. Their support while we settle into a new life was and continues to be a blessing,” said Loik.

“Both Rand and Kelley focus importance on community and friendship and their home is warm, loving and the door open to new friends and old. The Paul family should be highly regarded for the kindness they show and how they continue to embrace all those that cross their path,” she added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.