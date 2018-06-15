Mitch McConnell: ‘Why Can’t the Mueller Investigation Finally Wrap Up?’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suggested Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller should conclude his investigation into collusion between Russia and Trump campaign officials.

“What I think about the Mueller investigation is, they ought to wrap it up. It’s gone on seemingly forever and I don’t know how much more they think they can find out,” McConnell said in an interview with the Washington Examiner.

“If the IG is through, why can’t the Mueller investigation finally wrap up?” the Kentucky lawmaker added.