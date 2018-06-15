Pence on Korean War Fallen: ‘We Are Finally Going to Bring Our Boys Home’

President Donald Trump persuaded North Korea’s government to return the remains of 5,000 Americans who were killed in the Korean War, Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday.

“The President arrived home … from a historic summit with the leader of North Korea,” Pence said in his keynote speech to the National Hispanic Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC. He continued:

While it hasn’t gotten as much note, it’s deeply meaningful to me, as the son of a combat veteran of the Korean War, that President Trump also secured a commitment from North Korea to recover and repatriate the remains of more than 5,000 American POWs and MIAs that fell in the Korean War.

“We are finally going to bring our boys home,” the vice president said.

Pence also praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his contributions as negotiations move forward.

Pence said it is not just people in power who make a difference, but also people who know the power of prayer.

“We also know that it is also a result of the prayers of faithful people all across this country,” Pence said.

“The Bible tells us that the ‘effective and fervent prayers of a righteous people availeth much,’” Pence continued.

“But we know in our hearts that it was also your prayers that carried us to this point, brought us to this day, and will continue to bring us forward,” Pence said, thanking the many faith leaders and advocates in attendance.

Hostilities between the Russian-backed forces in the north that wanted Communist rule and the U.S.-backed south seeking democracy ended in 1953, but the war has never officially ended.

According to a CNN fact sheet compiled from Department of Defense, data reports that more than 35,000 Americans died in the war and 7,704 are still unaccounted for as of April 2018.

