Planned Parenthood Spending $1.5 Million to Re-Elect PA Gov. Tom Wolf

Planned Parenthood – the nation’s largest abortion business – says it is planning to spend $1.5 million to re-elect Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

“Tom Wolf’s reelection will decide whether or not our patients have access to healthcare,” said Sari Stevens, executive director of Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania’s political arm, according to Philly.com. “He’s the last line of defense.”

Stevens reportedly said most voters in the suburbs of Philadelphia have a favorable view of Planned Parenthood.

In December, Wolf vetoed state Senate Bill 3, a measure that would have banned late-term dismemberment abortions during which an unborn baby’s limbs are torn off its body prior to removing it from the mother’s uterus. Wolf said the ban was “extreme” and “restrictive.”

I just vetoed the most restrictive anti-choice bill in the country because PA women don’t need Harrisburg politicians making their health care decisions. #SB3 pic.twitter.com/BVkMeOTFye — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 18, 2017

In May, Wolf also vowed to veto a newly introduced measure that would ban abortions after the point at which a fetal heartbeat can be detected, at approximately six weeks of pregnancy. The bill was patterned after one signed into law by Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. That law has been challenged by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

This month, the Pennsylvania Senate has been considering a bill that would make illegal abortion of unborn babies solely because they are diagnosed with Down syndrome. Wolf would likely veto the measure if it passes the state Senate.

Wolf’s Republican opponent, former state Sen. Scott Wagner, co-sponsored the Down syndrome legislation. In a statement sent to Breitbart News, Wagner spokesman Andrew Romeo said, “While Tom Wolf is being funded by a group that prioritizes abortions, and has vetoed pro-life bills on their behalf, Scott has a strong record standing up for the unborn in the Senate and will sign pro-life legislation as governor.”

It is not only Republican governors who are signing into law measures to restrict abortion. In May, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana signed into law a bill – that was authored by another Democrat – which bans abortion after 15 weeks.

A newly released Gallup poll confirms other polling that finds while Americans appear evenly split on whether they initially identify as “pro-life” vs. “pro-choice,” further questioning about their views shows even those who say they are “pro-choice” are in favor of more restrictive abortion laws.

The survey finds Americans are evenly divided in their identification as “pro-life” vs. “pro-choice,” with 48 percent claiming each label. However, a majority – 53 percent – say abortion should be legal in only a few (35 percent) or no circumstances (18 percent).

Similarly, in January, a Marist poll found 76 percent of Americans favor limiting abortion to – at most – the first trimester of pregnancy. This outcome was found among the majority of Republicans (92 percent), Democrats (61 percent), and Independents (78 percent).

That poll, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, also found that while 51 percent of Americans identify as “pro-choice,” 60 percent of those “pro-choice” individuals agree with substantial restrictions on abortion. The survey also revealed that 63 percent of Americans would prohibit abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, and that 60 percent oppose the use of taxpayer dollars to fund abortions.