Report: Would-Be Robbery Victim Pulls Gun, Shoots Three Suspects

A would-be robbery victim in Atlanta pulled a gun and shot three of the three suspects Friday afternoon near a Kroger grocery store, according to authorities.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that the would-be victim of an alleged robbery was followed to a parking lot by three suspects after exiting the store. Investigators believe the suspects “planned to rob or carjack the victim,” but the victim turned the tables by pulling a gun and opening fire.

The suspects opened fire as well, but the would-be victim was not hit. All three suspects were struck by gunfire.

Police were alerted to the incident when one of the wounded suspects entered the Kroger to seek help.

The names of the alleged robbery suspects were not immediately released.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.