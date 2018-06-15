President Donald Trump responded on Friday to an anonymous text from an FBI agent who described Trump’s supporters as “all poor to middle class, uneducated, lazy POS [pieces of shit].”

“I have the greatest supporters in the world. By the way, they are the smartest. They’re the hardest working. They pay taxes. They’re incredible. They’re loyal,” Trump said.

The president responded in an interview on Fox & Friends to the controversial text that was included in the Justice Department Inspector General report released on Thursday.

Trump said he had the “bikers” and “construction workers” as supporters, including rank-and-file FBI agents.

“The real FBI,” he said, “not the scum on top, not Comey and the group of people that are total thieves.”