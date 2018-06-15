Trump: G7 Summit ‘Ended Well,’ Leaders Called to Wish Me Happy Birthday

President Donald Trump declared the G7 summit a success for the United States in an interview with Fox & Friends on Friday.

“It ended well. For the United States,” Trump said, later adding each leader “called me to wish me a happy birthday yesterday.

“They all called. I have great friendships.”

President Trump ordered U.S. officials to not to endorse the G7 communique via a tweet after accusing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of making “false statements.”

The announcement came after the president left the summit, where he had announced he wants to put an end to the United States’ status as the world’s “piggy bank” and suggested eliminating trade barriers between allies.

“Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!,” the president tweeted.

In a second tweet, Trump said, “PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around.’ Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!”

UPI contributed to this report.