Donald Trump: ‘Unfair’ for Paul Manafort to Go to Prison When Hillary Clinton Is Free

President Donald Trump commented Friday about former campaign manager Paul Manafort, who was sent to jail for alleged witness tampering after his bail was revoked.

“Wow, what a tough sentence for Paul Manafort, who has represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other top political people and campaigns,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Didn’t know Manafort was the head of the Mob”:

Wow, what a tough sentence for Paul Manafort, who has represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other top political people and campaigns. Didn’t know Manafort was the head of the Mob. What about Comey and Crooked Hillary and all of the others? Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

Manafort was hired to run Trump’s campaign in March 2016 and was fired in August 2016.

Trump said it was wrong that Manafort was jailed when Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey remained free.

“What about Comey and Crooked Hillary and all of the others?” he wrote. “Very unfair!”

Trump also commented on the case during an interview with reporters on Friday, suggesting it was unfair for prosecutors to charge Manafort for some of his work with foreign political interests 12 years ago. He reminded reporters special counsel Robert Mueller charged Manafort with accusations that had “nothing to do with [his] campaign.”

“I feel badly about a lot of it because I think a lot of it’s very unfair,” he said. “I mean, I look at some of them where they go back 12 years.”