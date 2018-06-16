Police: Florida Driver Chugged Beer After Being Pulled Over for DUI

A Florida man pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving continued to drink his beer, chugging it in front of the deputy who pulled him over on Thursday, police said.

Daryl Royal Riedel, 48, allegedly chugged a can of Busch beer after the deputy pulled him over for driving with a suspended license, the Miami Herald reported.

Officials say a sheriff’s deputy saw Riedel driving a Toyota Tundra and noticed after looking up his information that his license was suspended. When the deputy pulled Riedel over, he allegedly drove off and led authorities on a car chase for two miles.

When authorities pulled him over the second time, Riedel allegedly got out of his truck and chugged a 12-ounce can of Busch beer before surrendering to police.

The suspect was arrested on multiple charges—including felony driving under the influence (DUI), escaping police, and driving without a license. Riedel was also cited for one misdemeanor count of DUI and reckless driving.

Riedel later told investigators he drove away from the deputies out of fear and drove with a suspended license because he “still had to work.”

The 48-year-old man, who has a rap sheet of three DUI convictions between 2003 and 2010, is being held in jail without bond.

Others arrested on suspicion of DUI have worn shirts promoting the use of alcohol at the time of their arrests.

In 2017, a Pennsylvania man sported a “Drunk Lives Matter” T-shirt in his mugshot after his DUI arrest, and a Connecticut man arrested on suspicion of DUI wore a T-shirt that read, “Hold My Beer and Watch This” in his mugshot.