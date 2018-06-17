Chelsea Clinton Advocates Open Borders on Father’s Day: ‘No Parent, No Person Should Support’ Trump Agenda

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of President Bill Clinton and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, used Father’s Day to advocate for open borders, saying “no parent” and “no person” should be supporting President Trump’s crackdown at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Clinton displayed her outrage online at Trump’s plan to construct a tent city near El Paso, Texas, to house unaccompanied minors who arrive in the U.S. by crossing the southern border.

“I also could not imagine being forcibly separated from my children as I sought sanctuary. No parent, no person should support this,” Clinton said, pointing to photos of the tent city where unaccompanied minors will be sheltered by the Department of Health and Human Services.

On #FathersDay & every day, I could not imagine a better dad for Charlotte & Aidan than Marc. I also could not imagine being forcibly separated from my children as I sought sanctuary. No parent, no person should support this: https://t.co/uUNs6yFklD — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 17, 2018

The policy to prosecute all illegal border crossers, including illegal alien adults who cross the border with children, results in border-crossing parents having their children taken into federal custody. This is a loophole known as the Flores Settlement Agreement.

Detaining child border crossers was a policy during the Obama administration, where Breitbart Texas exclusively reported on the conditions in which unaccompanied minors were being packed into crowded cells and holding facilities.

President Trump has asked the Republican-controlled Congress and Democrat lawmakers to close the loophole so that minors can be swiftly deported from the U.S. with their border-crossing parents. But lawmakers have failed to end the agreement.

Most recently, Breitbart News exclusively revealed the comfortable living conditions that unaccompanied minor border crossers are placed into by the federal government.

Additionally, these unaccompanied minor border crossers have a higher standard of living when in federal custody than the more than 13 million American children who are living in poverty in the U.S., Breitbart News noted. Less than four percent of unaccompanied minors are deported from the country.

As Breitbart Texas reported, more than 100,000 unaccompanied minors have been released into the interior of the U.S. since 2016. In Fiscal Year 2018 alone, more than 13,000 unaccompanied minors were resettled across the country, Breitbart News reported.