Donald Trump Jr. provoked the outrage of left-wing pundits, activists, journalists, and other Blue Check Marks by sharing a picture on Father’s Day of him playing with his children in a pool.

Gonna be a great Father’s Day with these little monsters. Hope all of you dads out here get to enjoy as much as I will. #fathersday #familytime #kids #weekend pic.twitter.com/c7wxSVtDan — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 17, 2018

“Gonna be a great Father’s Day with these little monsters,” Trump wrote to accompany a photo of him smiling and embracing two of his children. “Hope all of you dads out here get to enjoy as much as I will.”

The backlash poured in quickly and steadily, with angry progressives championing the cause of children separated from their families because of illegal border crossings into the U.S.

(Except all the dads whose kids were separated from them at the border) https://t.co/G1HTsCqRzy — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 17, 2018

*except those dads whose kids have been ripped away from them in the past month. https://t.co/5qY2Jg2Dfv — Hooman Majd (@hmajd) June 17, 2018

.@DonaldJTrumpJr, imagine what #FathersDay is like for the immigrant fathers whose families have been torn from them. Do you have any compassion toward those who this administration is harming, or are you only capable of sending tone-deaf tweets? #FamiliesBelongTogether https://t.co/hTP9hRpASC — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) June 17, 2018

Yeah, well apart from those the Trump admin needlessly separated from their kids https://t.co/OB85XWwfWR — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) June 17, 2018

Enjoy them while they’re too little to understand what you are. They’ll know soon enough. — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) June 17, 2018

I can’t wait till you’re in prison. — Steven Boyer 🔥 (@SteveBoyer5000) June 17, 2018

Life is great when you’re sucking wealth into your bank accounts from the poor and exploited. — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) June 17, 2018

The knee-jerk outrage echoes attacks on Ivanka Trump, who posted a photo of herself cuddling with her son in May. The hate spread to actor Patton Oswalt and TBS host Samantha Bee, who called Ivanka a “feckless c*nt” for not using sex appeal to change her father’s immigration policies. Bee and TBS issued terse apologies, but the network ultimately took no punitive action and Bee, within hours, attacked her critics for not getting her sophisticated commentary. Jeff Bewkes, CEO of Time Warner — the parent company of TBS — did not call Ivanka to apologize, as Disney CEO Bob Iger recently did for Valerie Jarrett after a hateful tweet from Roseanne Barr.

Soon, Bee will count AT&T as her top corporate patron, thanks to a mega-merger approved by a federal judge this week. The telecom giant will have to deal with an apparent advertiser boycott in the wake of Bee’s outburst.