Man on Quest to Mow Lawns Across the Country for Veterans, Elderly

One man is making it his quest to mow lawns for those in need across all 50 states free of charge and inspire others to do the same.

Rodney Smith Jr., a 28-year-old Bermuda native based in Alabama, told Fox News’ Shannon Bream on Friday that he got the inspiration for his quest when he stopped mowing his lawn to help an elderly man in need.

“That night, I decided to mow lawns for the elderly, disabled, single moms, and veterans,” Smith said.

Smith’s initial goal was to mow 40 lawns by the end of the winter season while he finished his bachelor’s degree in computer science.

“I reached 40 lawns so quick that I upped my goal to 100,” he said. “A month and a half later I reached my hundredth lawn.” The 28-year-old’s experience inspired him to start a foundation called the Raising Men Lawn Care Service. The foundation not only helps mow lawns for those in need, but it also works to motivate young men and women to make a difference in their communities.

As Smith became more inspired by the people he helped, he decided to expand his organization’s mission. He launched his first “50 States 50 Lawns” campaign in May 2017, where he expanded his mission to help the needy to people across the United States.

One year later, he made it his mission to inspire kids around the world to perform community service. While Smith is traveling for his “50 States 50 Lawns” campaign this year, he is encouraging kids to make it their goal to mow 50 lawns.

Smith also stops at schools and community centers to speak to children about community service and lawn mower safety.

Although Smith’s ambitious quest has taken him from Arkansas to Alaska, he says he is “just a man on a mission.”

“I’m just a man on a mission by God,” he said.