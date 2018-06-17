Mark Smith’s New Book ‘Duped’: How Anti-Gunners Are Taking Your Freedom

Mark W. Smith’s new book Duped releases Monday and it explains how anti-gunners are using the February 14 Parkland school shooting to take away your rights. Particularly, the right to keep and bear arms.

He explains:

Gun-control activists are using these kids to promote an agenda they have failed to enact previously. The young people being exploited today are not being used to advance freedom or expand rights. Instead, they are being used for the purpose of taking away the rights of people and eroding the protections of the Constitution. They are being told it is good to promote the diminution (and elimination) of their own constitutional rights. From a political standpoint, children are ideal carriers of messages because they are unassailable, particularly if they have a direct connection to a tragedy. For the gun control movement, children represent a win-win-win. They are sympathetic, they are beyond reproach, and they cannot be challenged by anyone. These factors make children ripe for exploitation and explain why we see so many of them in the media today promoting gun control.

And Smith pulls no punches. He is under no illusion that the gun control push is simply about limiting the availability of one particular gun or gun accessory or enacting one new law. Rather, the push is about taking us closer to a gun-free existence; an existence where our “safety is secondary to the #NeverAgain agenda and their dream of a gun-free world.”

Smith explains that those involved in the post-Parkland gun control push view the world through the eyes of Plato’s Philosopher Kings. They believe society ought to be certain way and average Joe’s (commoners) must adhere to society’s ideal structure, whether they see wisdom in doing so or not. Through it all, gun owners must be willing to be led into the light by children who have been annointed spokespeople for a movement designed to crush freedom.

Fortunately, Smith also uses the book to explain how citizens can fight back and defeat the left’s push. He points out that elitists behind the gun control push are accustomed to living this life surrounded by personal armed security. In other words, “Guns for me, but not for thee.” Smith says we must demand that these gun controllers disarm their security immediately, demand that they live in this world without the protection they seek to deny other citizens as well.

Additionally, he says Americans must look at the philosophy of the gun control movement and be willing to recognize its fundamental flaws.

He writes:

You have a choice to make in the battle for gun rights. You can listen to David Hogg and his fellow Parkland survivors. They endured a searing experience. They speak forcefully. They are passionate. But they are wrong. Sure, they and the anti-gun activists who support them employ a rhetorical device that is hard to argue with: they “demand action.” Who could be against action”? Well, it matters what the “action” is. At some point you must explain why the particular set of actions you call for will solve the problems you’ve identified. And on that front, the gun grabbers fail. If you want to listen to them, that’s your choice. Just remember, their plan is to take away your right and ability to defend yourself and your family. And once you have given away this right, you will never get it back.

Duped goes on sale June 18.

