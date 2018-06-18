Abortion Lobbying Giant NARAL Ripped for Celebrating ‘Pro-Choice’ Dads

Abortion industry lobbying giant NARAL tweeted its good wishes to “pro-choice” dads for doing their part to raise “future generations of feminists,” but got slammed for what many viewed as a distorted view of the day to honor men who give life.

“Hey dads, Happy #FathersDay!” tweeted NARAL. “Caring about women’s #reprofreedom & bodily autonomy makes you better at raising future generations of feminists. So if you’re a pro-choice dad & one of the many #MenForChoice, we’re celebrating you today!”

Hey dads, Happy #FathersDay! Caring about women’s #reprofreedom & bodily autonomy makes you better at raising future generations of feminists. So if you’re a pro-choice dad & one of the many #MenForChoice, we’re celebrating you today! pic.twitter.com/hsC9I92317 — NARAL (@NARAL) June 17, 2018

Conservative author and CRTV host Michelle Malkin responded that NARAL’s tweet is “sick.”

“Thinking today of all the would-be dads mourning their unborn children sacrificed at the altar of ‘choice,’” Malkin posted.

This is sick. Thinking today of all the would-be dads mourning their unborn children sacrificed at the altar of "choice." https://t.co/m91VNk802W — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 17, 2018

Pro-life advocate and author of Target Africa, Obianuju Ekeocha also reacted to NARAL’s tweet with her comment that #MenForChoice “has led to millions of lost fatherhood. Real men should never support the killing of their children.”

On this #FathersDay,National Abortion Rights Action League-NARAL is asking men why they are proud to support abortion/the killing of their unborn babies. Hey #MenForChoice,abortion has led to millions of lost fatherhood. Real men should never support the killing of their children https://t.co/EJl4yh9LHA — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) June 17, 2018

Others commented on the irony of NARAL’s message in celebrating men who support aborting their unborn babies, instead of welcoming life and taking on the responsibility of fatherhood. Still others observed how NARAL and #MenForChoice failed to respect the separate life of the child they helped create, and how unborn babies have no choice at all, according to the abortion industry.

Did they respect the autonomy of the child their wife carried if they were pro-choice? — Bruh (@1800cnnsucks) June 17, 2018

The innocent babies had no choice. It’s not choice, it’sirresponsible behavior and not taking responsibility for that behavior. So an innocent child’s life is ended because of irresponsible behaviors and actions. You want choice, with choice comes responsibility for actions. — Scott Eckert (@scottae316) June 17, 2018

Millions of “dads of dead babies” out there, no celebrating them or their choice to kill (or let be killed) their own children because YOU told them baby = blob!Technology doesn’t lie & science proves,LIFE AT CONCEPTION. #DefundPP NOW! Fund community centers for MUCH better care — #BabiesLivesMatter (@ThinkThroughIt) June 17, 2018

The comment was also made that feminism is a “cult,” that demands group-think of its members – not independence.

If I was raising my daughter to be a feminist, I'd not be a father worthy of respect. I am rearing my daughter to learn _how_ to think, not _what_ to think. Feminism is a cult, and the delusion of equality is your idol. — Lloyd (@Digital_Pimp) June 17, 2018

#IChoosrLife and so will my son you can believe that!!!

So #HappyFathersDay to all the

pro-life dads and future pro-life dads out there. Today we celebrate life and fatherhood. #ProLife #ProLifeDad pic.twitter.com/Uto3htJLAb — 👌🇺🇸Boo🇺🇸👌 (@Boo3zero5) June 17, 2018

Kinda weird to celebrate #FathersDay by giving a shoutout to men who support the inability to become a father, by choice 🏾‍♂️ — Shaughn (@Shaughn_A) June 17, 2018

Some took to Twitter to respond that NARAL’s tweet demonstrated its self-centeredness:

Way to make something that’s not about you somehow about you. 👍🏼 — Chris Sanchez (@KeepitrealOsok) June 17, 2018