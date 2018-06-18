Andrew Cuomo: New York Will Not Deploy National Guard to Border

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday he will not deploy the National Guard to the border amid growing criticism towards the Trump administration’s policies toward immigrant children.

NEW: Gov. Cuomo says New York will not deploy National Guard to the border. "The administration's unconscionable treatment of families at our border is a moral outrage and an affront to the values that built this state and this nation." https://t.co/Zs3yHTZywf pic.twitter.com/3jL8js3kNS — ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2018

“The administration’s unconscionable treatment of families at our border is a moral outrage and an affront to the values that built this state and this nation,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“New York will not be party to this inhumane treatment of immigrant families,” the Democrat lawmaker continued. “We will not deploy National Guard to the border, and we will not be complicit in a political agenda that governs by fear and division.”

The move follows Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s decision to limit state resources used to separate immigrant minors from adults.

JUST IN: Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper signs executive order aimed at "limiting use of state resources to separate children from parents or legal guardians on sole ground of immigration status," governor's office says. pic.twitter.com/Eehg3FPO6J — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 18, 2018

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s policy and practice of separating children from their parents when arriving at the southern border is offensive to our core values as Coloradans and as a country,” the executive order reads. “The administration announced a ‘zero tolerance’ policy in the spring of 2018 resulting in family separations. The administration has recently stated that the purpose of the policy is to intimidate immigrants and deter crossings.”

The Justice Department instituted in April a “zero-tolerance” immigration policy aimed at countering illegal border crossings, resulting in 1,995 children being separated from adults between April 19 and May 31.