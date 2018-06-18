Armed Citizen Shoots, Kills Carjacker in Walmart Parking Lot

An armed citizen shot and killed an alleged carjacker in a Tumwater, Washington, Walmart Sunday afternoon.

QFox13 reports that the suspect crashed a vehicle near Tumwater High School, and there [allegedly] “attempted to carjack at least two other people.” He was unsuccessful with the first two, but managed to commandeer a third vehicle and drive it to Walmart. He went inside the store, shot the ammunition cabinet to gain access, “removed some ammunition and left the store.”

As events unfolded, police said a 16-year-old girl received minor injuries and “the suspect tried to carjack two cars in the Walmart parking lot.” The driver in the first of two carjacking attempts was shot and critically wounded after refusing to hand over his car. The suspect was then shot by an armed civilian who witnessed the second carjacking attempt.

KOMO News reports that the man who shot the suspect was one of two armed citizens who had followed the suspect out of the Walmart after hearing shots fired at the display case.

Walmart customer Brian Adams witnessed the armed citizen shoot the suspect. Adams said, “He is a hero,” I really think more people could easily have been shot with what this guy was doing. He was just – there were several shots.”

The deceased suspect was identified as 44-year-old Tim Day.

