Colorado’s John Hickenlooper Limits Resources Used for Immigration Enforcement with Children

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) (L) and Gov. John Kasich, (R-OH) participate in a bipartisan news conference to discuss the Senate health care reform bill at the National Press Club on June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The governors called on Senate Democrats and Republicans to …
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed on executive order Monday limiting state resources used to separate immigrant children from their parents.

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s policy and practice of separating children from their parents when arriving at the southern border is offensive to our core values as Coloradans and as a country,” the order states. “The administration announced a ‘zero tolerance’ policy in the spring of 2018 resulting in family separations. The administration has recently stated that the purpose of the policy is to intimidate immigrants and deter crossings.”

In a press conference on Monday, Hickenlooper denounced the policy—introduced by the Justice Department as part of a new “zero-tolerance,” approach to illegal border crossings—  amid widespread criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.

“To see the images and hear from religious leaders, psychological professionals, and academics, political individuals from all backgrounds, unanimously to condemn this kind of activity is rare,” said the Democrat Governor. “That you see that broad a consensus with that same passion and sense of urgency is rare. ”

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush urged President Donald Trump to end the “heartless” policy on Monday, while Ohio Governor John Kasich condemned it in a video published to Twitter last week.

“Let’s get it right. We’re America,” he said. “We have a big heart. We love people. At the end of the day, we don’t want to create an image that we don’t care, because we really do.”

Kasich has previously denied speculation about a potential 2020 “unity” ticket with Hickenlooper.

.