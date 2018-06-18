Colorado’s John Hickenlooper Limits Resources Used for Immigration Enforcement with Children

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed on executive order Monday limiting state resources used to separate immigrant children from their parents.

JUST IN: Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper signs executive order aimed at "limiting use of state resources to separate children from parents or legal guardians on sole ground of immigration status," governor's office says. pic.twitter.com/Eehg3FPO6J — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 18, 2018

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s policy and practice of separating children from their parents when arriving at the southern border is offensive to our core values as Coloradans and as a country,” the order states. “The administration announced a ‘zero tolerance’ policy in the spring of 2018 resulting in family separations. The administration has recently stated that the purpose of the policy is to intimidate immigrants and deter crossings.”

In a press conference on Monday, Hickenlooper denounced the policy—introduced by the Justice Department as part of a new “zero-tolerance,” approach to illegal border crossings— amid widespread criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.

“To see the images and hear from religious leaders, psychological professionals, and academics, political individuals from all backgrounds, unanimously to condemn this kind of activity is rare,” said the Democrat Governor. “That you see that broad a consensus with that same passion and sense of urgency is rare. ”

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush urged President Donald Trump to end the “heartless” policy on Monday, while Ohio Governor John Kasich condemned it in a video published to Twitter last week.

“Let’s get it right. We’re America,” he said. “We have a big heart. We love people. At the end of the day, we don’t want to create an image that we don’t care, because we really do.”

Kasich has previously denied speculation about a potential 2020 “unity” ticket with Hickenlooper.