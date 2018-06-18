Watch– DHS Secretary Corrects Media’s Lies: Bush, Obama ‘All Separated Families’ at Border

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen corrected the establishment media’s false narrative that President Donald Trump is the first administration that has separated border-crossing adults from the children they brought to the southern border.

During a press briefing at the White House, Nielsen corrected a false claim by MSNBC’s Kristen Welker who claimed that Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy — where all adult border crossers are prosecuted whether or not they arrived with children — is a first for the United States’ immigration procedures.

WELKER: This is something that was enacted after the Attorney General announced the zero tolerance policy. This never happened beforehand. NIELSEN: That’s actually not true. So the last administration, the Obama administration, the Bush administration, all separated families at the — they absolutely did. Their rate was less than ours. But they absolutely did do this. This is not new. WELKER: For unaccompanied minors, there’s no doubt about that. NIELSEN: [Bush and Obama] separated families.

The establishment media was silent when the Bush administration and Obama administration separated border-crossing families for processing and detention, a policy that was broke and chronicled by Breitbart Texas, which revealed, in 2014, photos how Obama’s DHS was cramming child border crossers into detention facilities.

This month, multiple establishment media outlets — including the New York Times and Washington Post — were forced to issue corrections after they falsely claimed that the Trump administration’s border policy was to separate families.

The policy to prosecute all illegal border crossers, including illegal alien adults who cross the border with children, results in border-crossing parents having their children taken into federal custody. This is a loophole known as the Flores Settlement Agreement.