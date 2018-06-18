Donald Trump Urges Democrats to Help Fix ‘World’s Worst’ Immigration Laws

President Donald Trump defended his tough enforcement of immigration laws on Monday, urging congressional Democrats to vote with Republicans to fix them.

“Why don’t the Democrats give us the votes to fix the world’s worst immigration laws?” he asked on Twitter.

The president appeared aware of the public outcry over separating children from adults who illegally crossed the Southern border.

“Where is the outcry for the killings and crime being caused by gangs and thugs, including MS-13, coming into our country illegally?” he asked.

Trump also raised concerns about European countries struggling to integrate large numbers of migrants into their culture.

“Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!” he wrote. “We don’t want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us!”

Trump specifically pointed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel suffering political ramifications for allowing over a million migrants into her country.

“The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition,” he wrote. “Crime in Germany is way up.”

