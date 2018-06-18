EXCLUSIVE – Pat Caddell: IG Report on Hillary Case Contains Enough ‘Indictable Incidents’ for Special Prosecutor

NEW YORK — The report released last week by the Justice Department’s Inspector General into the government’s probe of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server contains enough “indictable incidents” for a special prosecutor to investigate, contended pollster and veteran Democratic political operative Pat Caddell.

“This was dynamite,” Caddell said of the IG’s 500-plus page report. “There are indictable incidents one after the other in there I believe. I am sure that any special prosecutor or the prosecutor in Utah has a lot to work with.”

Caddell was speaking on this reporter’s talk radio program “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM.

The pollster referred to numerous findings in the report, including more anti-Trump text messages between FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, who were romantically involved and both worked on the Clinton case. Caddell called those messages a “smoking gun.”

Anti-Trump text messages from other agents were also referenced and the report referred five FBI employees for further investigation.

“The bias here is undeniable,” said Caddell. “I mean, it is overwhelming. And it is very troublesome. As someone who has been involved in eight or nine presidential campaigns in one form or another, I have to tell you that I am appalled.”

Caddell further slammed the FBI for reportedly using an informant to interface with two members of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“I am appalled at the notion of having … an informant inside the Trump campaign. I have been in campaigns were espionage has been committed but it has always been by the other campaign. I have never seen where the government, particularly one from the opposition party, ever use someone like that to provide them information. It is a frightening thing and it should be a source of outrage.”

Besides the illicit text messages, the report cited FBI witnesses describing an extraordinary system of communication set up between former deputy director Andrew McCabe, Page and Strzok that bypassed the ordinary chain of command to communicate important information about the agency’s probe of Clinton’s email server.

The method of communication involved Strzok sending information on the Clinton probe to McCabe through Page, the report found.

The IG report found that Page, McCabe and Strzok’s circle of contact cut out two top FBI officials from the chain of communication, namely E.W. Priestap, assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, and Michael Steinbach, who served as executive assistant director of the agency’s national security branch.

The IG report revealed previously unknown text messages between Page and Strzok in which the pair discussed stopping Trump from becoming president.

“[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right!?” Page texted Strzok in one August 2016 message.

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded.

The report stated: “Some of these text messages and instant messages mixed political commentary with discussions about the Midyear investigation and raised concerns that political bias may have impacted investigative decisions.”

The FBI called the Clinton probe the “Midyear” investigation internally.

