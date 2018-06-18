Watch–DHS Sec Nielsen: ‘Vast, Vast Majority’ of Child Border Crossers ‘Were Sent Here Alone by Their Parents’

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen corrected the establishment media’s false narrative that all children inundating the United States-Mexico border are arriving with their parents.

During a White House news conference on Monday evening, Nielsen debunked the media’s false claims that conflate all child border crossers as being taken from their border crossing parents.

Nielsen said that the “vast, vast majority” of the 12,000 child border crossers in federal custody were actually sent to the southern border alone with human smugglers.

REPORTER: …How is this not specifically child abuse for these innocent children who are indeed being separated from their parents? [Emphasis added] NIELSEN: So I want to be clear on a couple of other things. The vast majority, vast vast majority of children who are in the care of HHS right now — 10,000 of the 12,000 — were sent here alone by their parents. That’s when they were separated. So somehow we’ve conflated everything. But there’s two separate issues. 10,000 of those currently in custody were sent by their parents with strangers undertake a completely dangerous and deadly travel alone. We now care for them. We have high standards. We give them meals, we give them education, we give them medical care. There’s videos, there’s TVs, I visited the detention centers myself. That would be my answer to that question. [Emphasis added]

The establishment media was silent when the Bush administration and Obama administration separated border crossing families for processing and detention, a policy that was chronicled by Breitbart Texas and revealed in 2014 photos how Obama’s DHS was cramming child border crossers into detention facilities.