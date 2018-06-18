Ohio Governor John Kasich sent out a fundraising email Monday, seeking political contributions in response to the growing controversy surrounding the Trump administration’s handling of underage illegal border crossers.

“Separating children from their parents is just wrong,” the email said. “Take action now. Make your voice heard today.” Recipients are then prompted with donation options ranging from $25 to $5000 or “other.”

The @JohnKasich team trying to raise cash on the suffering of migrant children at the border… Link: https://t.co/VWx7kZtwp8 pic.twitter.com/ygqhfDWMaI — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

In a video statement published on Twitter last week, Kasich called for the policy to be halted.

“Let’s get it right. We’re America,” the failed presidential candidate began. “We have a big heart. We love people. At the end of the day, we don’t want to create an image that we don’t care, because we really do.”

In April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Justice Department was implementing a “zero-tolerance” policy to curb illegal border crossings. In the past year, the number of illegal immigrants smuggling minors across the border to pose as families, triggering “catch and release,” has risen more than 300 percent.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, 1,995 children have been separated from adults while to cross the U.S. border between April 19 and May 31. The Department of Health and Human Services provide the children with food, shelter, counseling, and medical care.

Kasich, flanked by former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, suggested in March he could run as an independent against President Donald Trump in 2020. “All of my options are on the table,” he told attendees at an event promoting moderate Republican policy ideas in East Los Angeles. “I’m not ruling anything in or out,” he added.