MA Town Backs Down After Citing Business for ‘Excessive’ American Flag Display

A Massachusetts town will allow a local real estate business to keep up its American flag display on its lawn after the town initially issued the business a citation.

The town manager, Paul Cohen, contacted Laer Realty CEO Stacey Alcorn to inform her there would be “no further enforcement action from the town in this matter” and apologized for causing any inconvenience to those involved, the Lowell Sun reported.

The town of Chelmsford, Massachusetts’s building department initially told Laer Realty to remove its “excessive” display of 200 American flags in place for Memorial Day because of town bylaws prohibiting flags for “commercial promotion.”

Laer Realty employees — along with residents sympathetic to their plight — banded together to fight the town bylaw until the town manager announced the decision to back off.

“In the end, we got what we felt was right,” Alcorn told Fox & Friends Monday. “We just felt that we were going to double down and do even more to honor our local veterans and people who serve.”

The town’s manager will reportedly propose changes to the current statue later in the year.